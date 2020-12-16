Lionel Messi’s team Barcelona is about to face Real Sociedad in the La Liga 2020-21. All eyes will be on the Argentine as he is just one goal away from netting 643 goals in his career. If Messi happens to net one goal today against Real Sociedad, he will equal the record of football legend Pele who had netted 643 goals. The legendary footballer had netted 643 goals for Santos when he was active. Also if Barcelona happens to win the game here this could be Lionel Messi’s 300 wins at the Camp Nou. This will be the Argentine’s 747th appearance for Barcelona. Barcelona Announces 22-Member Squad For Match Against Real Sociedad, Check Out Predicted Playing XI For La Liga 2020-21 Match.

A while ago we told you that the Catalan Giants had announced a 22-member squad for the game. Ronaldo Koeman has no fresh injury concerns and the team will be trying its level best to keep up the winning momentum. The home team enters the game with a 1-0 win over Levante. Whereas, Real Sociedad had their last game ending with a 1-1 draw. Now, let's have a look at the 22-member squad by Barcelona.

Barcelona is placed on number eight of the La Liga 2020-21 points table with five wins out of 11. A couple of their matches ended with a draw and the rest they lost. Whereas, Real Sociedad is on number one with 26 points in their kitty and the have seven wins out of 13 matches played by them so far. Five of their games ended with a draw. The team lost one match.

