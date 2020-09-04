Amid all the speculations and controversies, Lionel Messi will continue with Barcelona for yet another season. The Argentine star dropped the bombshell on Friday by confirming that he'll stay at Camp Nou. The announcement was nothing less than a shock for fans all over the world as Messi had expressed his desire to move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. However, the 33-year-old took a massive U-turn which has made the football world go berserk. Messi also said that he doesn't want any legal interference between him and Barcelona over the 700 million release clause. Several fans were delighted seeing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner playing for Catalan Giants while some also raised their eyebrows over his decision. Lionel Messi to Stay at Barcelona to Avoid Legal Battle, Gives up Fight to Shift to Transfer to Manchester City.

Messi's transfer became a talk of the talk following Barcelona's humiliating 2-8 defeat against Bayern Munich in the recently concluded UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The veteran striker was nothing but agitated as he criticized his side's performance publicly. In fact, club manager Quique Setien was also sacked owing to the reported rift between him and Messi. Despite that, the striker was set to leave the club but agreed to stay to avoid any court interference.

"I will continue at Barca, and my attitude will not change no matter how much I have wanted to go. I will do my best. I always want to win, I'm competitive, and I don't like to lose anything. I always want the best for the club, for the dressing room and for myself," Messi said in an interview with Goal.com.

With this Messi is set to join forces with newly-appointed coach Ronald Koeman for the 2019-2020 season. However, the striker also mentioned that his decision came to avoid legal battle. Hence, this could well be Messi's last season with Barcelona.

