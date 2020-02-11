‘Lionel Messi Leaving Barcelona is not Impossible, Could Play With Cristiano Ronaldo,’ Says Ariedo Braida, Former Camp Nou Director

Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever since Lionel Messi has publically fought with Eric Abidal, there have been rumours that the six-time Ballon d’Or footballer could quit the club. Manchester City has been keen on having Messi on board. It was also reported Juventus has also lined up for having into the squad. Now former Barcelona manager Ariedo Braida has also said that it is not impossible for the Argentine star to quit the Catalan Giants. He further mentioned that Messi could play with Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus. No sooner this interview was published, the fans are quite excited to see if the two football greats could share the locker room together. La Liga Celebrates Lionel Messi’s Hat-Trick of Assists Against Real Betis With Dialogue From Bollywood Movie ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’.

Braida went on to say that Messi is doing quite well at Barcelona and has surely an extraordinary player. He is happy at Barcelona since he is living with his family since the age of 13 and thus it’s hard for him to leave the place. “But [it’s] not impossible. They [Messi and Ronaldo] are such great players that a good coach could make it work. Messi and Cristiano could play together. As a Milan fan, I would prefer to see him at AC Milan, but Juve and Inter are the two teams that could sign him,” he said.

The last time we saw Messi and Ronaldo together was during the UEFA Award ceremony where the Portuguese striker invited him to have dinner with him. Surely, all eyes will be on Messi's transfer this summer.