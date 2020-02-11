La Liga Celebrates Lionel Messi’s Hat-Trick of Assists Against Real Betis With Dialogue From Bollywood Movie ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’

La Liga Celebrate Messi With Bollywood Movie Dialogue (Photo Credits: Twitter/ La Liga)

La Liga are surely big admirers of the Indian Cinema as they have used a dialogue from one of the ‘Bollywood’ movies to describe Lionel Messi’s performance against Real Betis on February 9, 2020 (Sunday). Earlier in the season, the social media handle of the Spanish League used a dialogue from the film ‘Kaalia’ to celebrate the Barcelona captains hat-trick against Celta Vigo in November last year. It was Lionel Messi’s 34th career hat-trick as he equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record at that time, which the Juventus star-man has surpassed since then. La Liga Praised Messi's Hat-Trick With Dialogue From Movie 'Kaalia'

The official Twitter handle of La Liga praised Lionel Messi’s hat-trick of assist’s against Betis on Sunday with a post where they tweaked a dialogue from famous Bollywood movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone named ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. They posted a photo of the Barcelona captain which read Main Goals Karna Chahta Hun, Assists Karna Chahta Hun, Defenders Bhi Beat Karna Chahta Hun. Bas Rukna Nahi Chahta! and captioned it ‘Top scorer and top provider this season so far. GOAT for a reason!’ ‘Ronaldo!’ Guesses Amitabh Bachchan As UEFA Champions League Throws Challenge.

See Tweet

Top scorer and top provider this season so far. GOAT for a reason! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yVB3F5KvKH — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 11, 2020

The game against Betis was the fourth occasion on which the Argentine has recorded three assists in a game, achieving this feat for the first time in four years. The Barcelona captain helped his side to a crucial win as they managed to keep the pressure on league leaders Real Madrid who have a three-point lead. With this performance, Lionel Messi also became only the second player this season after Jadon Sancho to reach double figures in assists.