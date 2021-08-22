Lionel Messi is still waiting to make his debut for Paris Saint Germain after officially signing for the club earlier in the month. The Argentine completed his move to the Parisian giants after his contract with Barcelona expired and could be in line to get minutes under his belt for the new club next weekend during the Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture against Stade Reims. Brest 2-4 PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22: Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria Score As Paris Move To Top.

Lionel Messi has begun training with Paris Saint Germain's first team but is yet to make an appearance for his new team despite the Parisians playing two league games once his arrival. The 34-year-old was last seen in action during last month’s Copa America, where he led Argentina to their first South American Championship since 1993 by defeating rivals Brazil at the Maracana.

The 34-year-old has been out of action since as he has been enjoying his summer holidays before returning to the field. Thus lack of match fitness was touted as one of the main reasons why the former Barcelona captain is yet to make his debut for Paris Saint Germain but it could all change next week.

‘It's been a very good week for Leo,’ PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said after the team’s 4-2 win against Brest on Friday. ‘Next week will be a long one, but if all goes well, we hope he can be in the squad and start at a competitive level [against Reims],’ the Argentine boss added.

The game against Brett saw Paris Saint Germain suffer a huge blow as forwards Maur Icardi picked up a shoulder injury. Though the French giants have enough firepower to replace the Argentine striker, Lionel Messi could find a spot opening up for him in the team.

Lionel Messi has reportedly impressed his new teammates during training sessions and as per Pochettino’s comments could feature in some capacity next weekend. PSG have won all of their three games in the league and will be aiming to keep that run going.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2021 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).