In his nearly two-decade-long professional footballing career, Lionel Messi has only played for Barcelona. However, On July 01, 2021, the Argentine’s contract with the Catalan club will expire and he will be a free agent if a new deal isn’t agreed upon before that. On his contract comes to an end, the Barcelona skipper will be able to leave the Blaugranas and join any club on a free transfer. Lionel Messi’s Contract With Barcelona Expires Today, Is This His Last Day With the Catalans?.

Lionel Messi expressed his desire to leave Barcelona last summer but after a lengthy transfer saga decided to extend his stay for another year and see out his contract with the Catalan giants which will expire on June 30, 2021. Despite several rumours of the two parties reaching an agreement, the Argentine is yet to put pen to paper to a new deal that will see him continue to be a Barcelona player and extend his stay at Catalonia.

Can Lionel Messi Renew With Barcelona If His Contract Expires?

Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona is set to expire on June 30, 2021, and following which, he will be a free agent and no longer registered as a Barcelona player for the first time in his nearly two-decade-long career.

However, despite Messi becoming a free agent, the Argentine’s possible renewal won’t be in any danger as according to FIFA he is free to negotiate with 'any' team. 'A player is free to conclude a contract with another club if the contract with his current club has expired' says the rule.

So if Lionel Messi decides to renew his contract with Barcelona at some point before joining a new team, he will be free to do so. The 34-year-old can agree and sign a new deal with Barcelona post-June 30, 2021 and re-register himself as a player of the Catalan side.

Will Lionel Messi Renew His Contract At Barcelona?

Lionel Messi becomes a free agent on July 01, 2021, but there is optimism in Barcelona that their skipper will extend his stay post the recent season. The Argentine broke into the Catalan's first team in 2004 and has been playing for them ever since.

Lionel Messi’s contract extension with Barcelona is finally coming. 🇦🇷 Barça board and Messi’s camp feel now ‘confident’ to officially announce the agreement until June 2023 next week. Both parties involved are working to fix ‘final details’ on contract clauses. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/dZ0zIsGeB3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2021

The Argentine is expected to sign a new deal which will see him be a Barcelona player until 2023. The Blaugranas need to cut around €200 million from their wage bill to meet La Liga's financial fair play demand and it is understood that they will offer the 34-year-old a contract with a reduced salary.

