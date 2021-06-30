As the clock ticks, the Barcelona fans are actually anxious as this is Lionel Messi's last day with the Catalans. Messi's contract expires today and there is no contract in place for the Argentine as yet. For a long time now it is speculated that Messi could leave Barcelona. In fact, Messi had also expressed publically that he wishes to sign off from the Catalans for a number of reasons. It alls started with a fallout with Eric Abidal who had blamed the players for Ernesto Valverde's exit from the club. Messi back then had taken to social media and slammed the club. Lionel Messi Surpasses Sunil Chhetri With Brace Against Bolivia in Copa America 2021.

Post there were many occasions where the Argentine had slammed the club openly without mincing words. But with Joan Laporta becoming the President of the club, it is said that Messi is happy with Barcelona. In fact, when Laporta was elected as the new President of the club, he had said that the club will be willing to do anything to make Messi stay back in Barcelona. These words came as music to Messi and his fans. It is said that Manchester City and PSG were interested in having Messi on board.

If things don't in place for Messi at Barcelona, he could become a free agent from July 1, 2021. Now as per reports, Barcelona is working towards his new contract. Lionel Messi and Barcelona fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the Argentine to sign a new contract.

