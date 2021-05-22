Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona still remains uncertain but there is optimism that the Argentine will stay at the club beyond the current season. The 33-year-old expressed his desire to leave the Blaugranas in the summer after admitting to struggles on professional and personal fronts but decided to stay at least for another year after his request for a move was denied by then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Lionel Messi Scores Brace as Barcelona Thrash Athletic Bilbao 4–0 in Finals to Lift Copa Del Rey 2020–21 Title.

However, a year later, the Barcelona captain could be staying for longer than expected and will not leave the club according to the latest report from Bein Sports' correspondent Achraf Ben Ayad. Lionel Messi will continue at the Catalan club said the journalist. Barcelona Looking to Sack Ronald Koeman Only After Finding his Successor.

Messi To Stay At Barcelona

ليونيل ميسي يقرر الاستمرار في برشلونة ✅✅✅ علاقته مع النادي الكتالوني متواصلة @beINSPORTS_news pic.twitter.com/wj5qLsgBiB — Achraf Ben Ayad (@Benayadachraf) May 22, 2021

Lionel Messi is in the final few months of his contract at Barcelona and will be a free agent in June 2021 once his current deal expires at the end of the season. There have been rumours of ongoing negotiations between the Argentine star and the club, but the 34-year-old is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

It is understood that Joan Laporta, the new Barcelona president, is working on presenting a new contract to Lionel Messi to persuade him to continue at the club. As per some reports, the 34-year-old is also interested in extending his stay with the Catalan club but needs a sporting project capable of competing at the highest level.

The Argentine has already played his final game for Barcelona this season after not being included in the squad for the trip to Eibar as the 33-year-old has been rested ahead of his duties with Argentina, who are set to play World Cup qualifiers and Copa America in the coming months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2021 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).