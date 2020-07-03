Lionel Messi transfer updates have started to emerge based on a report which claims the footballer is expected to leave FC Barcelona at the end of next season. According to Cadena Ser, Messi will not be looking to extend his contract with Barcelona, which would have kept him at the club until at least 2023. If Messi indeed ends his stay at Barcelona, it will be interesting to see where the Argentina football joins next. Amid reports regarding Messi’s transfer, fans are speculating English Premier League (EPL) club Manchester City could be the footballer’s next destination. Lionel Messi Reportedly Humiliated Antoine Griezmann In Front of Entire Dressing Room After Barcelona's Disappointing Draw Against Atletico Madrid.

However, not just fans, Argentine journalist Christian Martin also believes Messi could sign a possible deal with Manchester City. “ULTIMO MOMENTO: La posibilidad de que Leo Messi deje Barcelona y venga al Manchester City es real. Así me lo confirman mis fuentes, en Catalunya y en Inglaterra. Las condiciones deportivas y extra deportivas serian positivas para todos los involucrados. Atención Sras y Sres. (LAST MOMENT: The possibility of Leo Messi leaving Barcelona and coming to Manchester City is real. This is confirmed by my sources, in Catalonia and England. The sports and extra sports conditions would be positive for all involved. Attention Ladies and Gentlemen), wrote Martin on his Instagram thus further fuelling the speculations.

This Fuelled The Speculation

ULTIMO MOMENTO: La posibilidad de que Leo Messi deje Barcelona y venga al Manchester City es real. Así me lo confirman mis fuentes, en Catalunya y en Inglaterra. Las condiciones deportivas y extra deportivas serian… https://t.co/apobdVnILv — Christian Martin (@askomartin) July 3, 2020

Probability?

Se rumorea que Lionel Messi 🔟 podria cambiar de equipo. Según nuestros analistas, los clubes con mayores posibilidades de tenerlo son: Juventus pagando 4.00 Inter pagando 5.00 Manchester City pagando 7.00 Mira todos las cuotas➡️https://t.co/5dsf6WKe1L pic.twitter.com/RhxmM1DisP — Betsson Chile (@betssonchile) July 3, 2020

In Future? Maybe

Two Argentines!

Si messi se va del Barcelona al Manchester City VAMOS A TENER AL KUN Y A MESSI EN LA MISMA CANCHA — Mar.•°🇦🇷-AU📌 (@josexcnco) July 3, 2020

More Sources Please

The possibility of Messi leaving Barcelona to join Manchester City is becoming real, as per this journalist. I’m not sure how reliable he is in general, but I would wait for more sources to confirm this before jumping to a conclusion. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/Z5k1LZDh75 — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) July 3, 2020

Messi is Barcelona’s all-time top-scorer, and he recently scored his 700th goal for club and Argentina during 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid. Messi, who is a product of Barcelona B, was just 17 when he made his debut for the Catalans in 2004.

