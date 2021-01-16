Lionel Messi will ‘do everything in his power’ to remain at Barcelona if he receives the right offer, feels Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta. Messi’s future has been a topic for several months with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner even attempting to force a move away from the club last summer. He is in the final six months of his contract and can already sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice before joining them at the end of this season. Laporta, who is the favourite to be elected the next Barcelona president, however, believes the Argentina talisman will remain at Barcelona. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Barcelona Skipper Misses Training Session Ahead of Supercopa de Espana 2021 Final.

Messi had attempted to leave Barcelona in August last year citing a contractual clause that allows him to leave the club for free. But Barcelona refused to allow him to leave and threatened with a legal battle. Eventually, Messi opted against leaving and dragging Barcelona to court. But despite staying at the club, Messi’s relationship with the club turned sour. He has since several digs at the club. Barcelona Transfer News Update: Eric Garcia’s Signing Put on Hold by Catalan Club’s Presidential Candidates.

The resignation of president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who Messi accused of betrayal, and his board members is said to have a positive impact on the club’s attempt to keep him at the club. But Messi has still not signed a new contract and has refused to announce any decision until the season ends.

Laporta is, however, convinced Messi will stay at Barcelona and sign a new contract. "Messi is now totally focused on catching Atletico Madrid in La Liga and playing the Paris Saint-Germain tie in the Champions League," Laporta was quoted as saying by Sport. "I do not know if he will be playing on Sunday (in the Spanish Super Cup final) but he will be on the bench and it is important that Leo encourage his team-mates.

"I see him more and more happy, he is enjoying it. I know that he wants to stay and I know that he will do everything in his power to stay as long as the club can offer him an offer that suits him,” said the Presidential hopeful.

Messi did not play in Barcelona’s win against Real Sociedad on penalties in the Supercopa de Espana due to a muscle problem and is also doubtful for the final against Athletic Bilbao. He was taken off post the hour mark at Granada after scoring a first-half brace. Messi leads the La Liga scoring chart with 11 goals and two assists to his name.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2021 10:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).