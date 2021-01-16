Barcelona will not sign centre-back Eric Garcia from Manchester City in the January transfer window as the club’s presidential candidates have put the move on hold. Barcelona, who are without centre-backs Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti due to injuries, were expected to sign Garcia in the January transfer window but the presidential candidates have halted the move due to the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona and Garcia had already agreed personal terms and it only looked a matter of time before the player returned to his boyhood club. But he now has to wait until January. Mesut Ozil Transfer News Latest Update: German Star Reach Contract Termination Agreement With Arsenal Ahead of Fenerbahce Move.

Garcia’s contract at Man City ends at the end of this season but he was expected to join Barcelona, who only have one fit senior centre-back available, in the January transfer window. Those plans, however, looks to have been put to bed with the club unwilling to make a move in January.

According to a report from Goal, the club is unwilling to spend transfer money on a player they can sign for free in the summer. Joan Laporta, who is the favourite to be named the club’s new president, wants major final decisions to be made only after a new president is elected. “We cannot demand that the Management Board make decisions like this,” Laporta was quoted as saying by Goal. “We have concluded that if he is a player whose contract is ending, we must wait. If we moved now we would have to pay the transfer fee plus the player's salary.”

The Barcelona presidential elections were scheduled to take place on January 24, which would have provided the La Liga club just enough time to get the deal for Garcia over the line, but the elections have been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The postponement came as a huge blow both to Garcia and manager Ronald Koeman, who now has to wait until next season to sign a new centre-back.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2021 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).