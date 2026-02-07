La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: League leaders Barcelona return to the Camp Nou on 7 February 2026, looking to tighten their grip on the La Liga 2025-26 title race against Mallorca. Following a successful midweek progression to the Copa del Rey semi-finals, Hansi Flick’s side currently holds a narrow one-point lead over rivals Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Mallorca arrive in Catalonia sitting 14th in the table, aiming to cause an upset and distance themselves from a congested relegation battle. Barcelona Extend La Liga 2025-26 Lead with Decisive Victory Against Elche.

Barcelona vs Mallorca Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on February 7.

Venue: Camp Nou in Barcelona

Time: 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Barcelona vs Mallorca Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Barcelona vs Mallorca live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Mallorca live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Lamine Yamal Highlights Importance of Individual Path Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rejects Comparison With Football Legends After Winning Best Foward Award at Globe Sports Awards 2025.

Barcelona vs Mallorca Team News and Key Players

Barcelona continue to navigate a significant injury list despite their league-leading form. Midfielders Gavi and Pedri remain sidelined, though both have recently returned to light training on the grass.

The most notable recent absentee is Raphinha, who misses out today due to a minor muscular overload. Flick has opted for caution with the Brazilian to avoid a long-term setback. Mallorca, by contrast, are in relatively good health, with defender Marash Kumbulla being their only major fitness doubt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).