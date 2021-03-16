Lionel Messi has been blazing guns for Barcelona and the Argentine scored a brace last night against Huesca at the Camp Nou. Messi scored a goal within the first 13 minutes of the match and Antoine Griezamann was the one who scored a goal at the 35th minute of the game. Oscar Mingueza netted a goal at the 53rd minute of the match. Rafa Mir was the only one who scored a goal against Huesca. Messi once again chipped in with a goal at the 90th minute of the game. With this, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner even equalled Xavi for the most number of appearances for the club. Lionel Messi Focused in Training Ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga Match Against Huesca (Watch Video).

Talking about the match, Barcelona dominated the possession by touching the ball 70 per cent of the times. The visitors touched the ball for the rest of 30 per cent. Barcelona took 12 shots out of which five of them ended up being on target. Huesca took eight shots out of which four of them ended up being on target. Now, let's have a look at the goals by Messi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bekhzodtoshpulatov@gmail.com (@dr_psichiatr)

Another goal was a screamer

MESSI ANOTHER GOAL FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8x7yTjHreH — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) March 15, 2021

With this Barcelona has now reached number two of the La Liga 2020-21 points table with 59 points in their kitty. Their arch-rivals Real Madrid are placed on number three with 57 points in their kitty. Atletico Madrid still leads the table with 63 points.

