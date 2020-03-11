Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2019–20 Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Liverpool (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Liverpool have their task cut out when it takes on Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie. An early goal by Saul Niguez ensured the Reds went down 1-0 at Wanda Metropolitano, but the tie is not yet over by any means. Liverpool had a slight slump in form in the past few weeks, but given the quality of the squad they have, it should not be long before they get back to their best. Atletico Madrid are at 6th in the Spanish La Liga and come into the contest on the back of two successive draws in the league. They are a difficult team to open up, which might play to their advantage at Anfield. Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid - Live Football Score.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has resumed full training and should start against Atletico Madrid. The English midfielder is the heart and soul of this team, and without him, their high pressing game goes for a toss. Roberto Firmino has not bee amongst the goals this season, but his hold up play for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane should come in handy. Fabinho in the middle of the park has the natural ability to find his players in the final third. With a dodgy Atletico Madrid in front of him, the Brazilian needs to be on top of his game.

Atletico Madrid have no problems in terms of injuries and suspension to key players, and Diego Simone should start with his preferred starting eleven. Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata will be the front two for the visitors with Saul Niguez as the playmaker. The visitors will come up with a 4-4-2 formation with Angel Correra and Koke as the traditional wingers. LIV vs ATL Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Football Match.

When is Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 encounter between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Anfield. The LIV vs ATL match will take place on March 12, 2020 (Wednesday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match in the Round of 16 of Champions League 2019-20 will be available on Sony Channels as Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of Champions League 2019-20 in India. Fans can watch the live-action on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will also be live-streaming the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match for its online fans. Viewers can follow LatestLY for the live score updates of LIV vs ATL UCL 2019-20 last 16 clash. Liverpool at home should find a way to scrape past a rigid Atletico Madrid and progress to the quarter-finals.