UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: English champions Liverpool did not go far in the UEFA Champions League last term and they will be keen to make amends this time in Europe. They begin their campaign with a home game against Spanish side Atletico Madrid. The club has invested heavily in the squad this summer and there are not many teams in the continent who can challenge them at the moment. Opponents Atletico Madrid have not made the best of starts with just one win so far in the La Liga. Diego Simeone, their long serving boss, will need to come up with a solid plan to get a positive result this evening. Juventus 4-4 Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Dusan Vlahovic Scores Brace As Stoppage Time Goal From Llyod Kelly Help La Vecchia Signora Secure Dramatic Draw.

Miolos Kerkez and Curtis Jones are the players missing out for Liverpool due to injuries. Hugo Ekitike is the pick for the central striker role with Alexander Isak still working his way through the team’ style of play. Mo Salah and Coady Gakpo will be the two wide attackers with Florian Wirtz as the no 10. Ryan Gravenberch will partner Dominik Szoboszlai in central midfield for the Reds.

Atletico Madrid have a lengthy injury list in the build up to the game with Alex Baena, Robin Le Normand, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Thiago Almada all missing out. Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann will be the two attackers in the final third in a 4-4-2 formation. Koke and Pablo Barrios will be the box-to-box midfielders with Giovanni Simeone and Nicolas Gonzalez as the wide midfielders.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Date Thursday, September 18 Time 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Anfield, Liverpool, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 and 3 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Premier League champions Liverpool will clash with Spanish Giants in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, September 18. The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Anfield, Liverpool, England and it will start at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD TV channel. For Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, online viewing option, read below. Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Early Own Goal by Luiz Junior Hands Hosts Winning Start in League Phase (Watch Match Video Highlights).

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Liverpool will be challenged in this game but given the form they are in, they should be able to get the job done.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).