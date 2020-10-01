The Bundesliga players have dominated the nominations of the UEFA Awards 2019-20. Unlike the previous occasions, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have not been nominated for the same. It was Kevin de Bruyne, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich who walked away with the UEFA Award 2019-20. Defender Joshua Kimmich has been adjudged as the UEFA 2019-20 Defender of the Season. Whereas, Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich has been adjudged as the Goal-Keeper of the year. Whereas Kevin de Bruyne who has been creating ripples for Manchester City has been adjudged as the Best Mid-Fielder of the season. While a few players were available for the awards ceremony, Kevin was away and thanked the jury for the award on webcam.

Each of these teams of the players has taken to social media to congratulate the players. Bayern Munich congratulated their players. Whereas Manchester City also congratulated their player Kevin de Bruyne. Check out the tweet below:



Meanwhile, the draw has brought up the mouth-watering clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Juventus will be playing against Barcelona in the upcoming season of the Champions League 2020-21.

