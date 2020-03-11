LIV vs ATL Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Football Match

Liverpool (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Liverpool (LIV) will host Atletico Madrid (ATL) in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. LIV vs ATL match will be played at the Anfield Stadium on March 11, 2020 (Late Wednesday night). Defending champions Liverpool are looking at an early exit from Europe’s top footballing competition are in need of yet another Anfield Miracle to stop it from happening. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid clash in UCL 2019-20, can scroll down below for details. RB Leipzig 3–0 Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Awful Spurs Eliminated From Europe As Germans Secure Quarter-Final Berth.

Diego Simeone’s men produced a defensive masterclass in the first leg as they emerged as 1-0 winners at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The most impressive thing about Atletico’s gritty display was that they did allow Jurgen Klopp’s men to get a single shot on target in the entire ninety minutes. Liverpool have gone a bit off the boil since that defeat as they have lost two in four matches since then, the same number of defeats they had before that loss. The match at Anfield will be a lot different and the Reds are expected to come out with all-guns-blazing which could probably play into the hands of Atletico if they manage to get an away goal. Atalanta Dedicate Historic UEFA Champions League Win Over Valencia to People of Bergamo.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeepers – Alisson Becker is not available hence Adrian (LIV) should be your first choice.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – You should ideally go for four defenders and they must be Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV), Virgil van Dijk (LIV), Kieren Tripper (ATL) and Stefan Savic (ATL).

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – The players in your midfield must be Sadio Mane (LIV), Gini Wijnaldum (LIV), Koke (ATL) and Saul Niguez (ATL).

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining two players in your team must be Roberto Firmino (LIV) and Diego Costa (ATL).

Sadio Mane (LIV) will be the main threat from the home side and should be selected as your captain for this game while Saul Niguez (ATL) will play an important role in this clash and can be picked as your vice-captain.