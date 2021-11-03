The Group B fixture of Liverpool will be locking horns with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League 2021-22 match. The match will take place at Anfield. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. So the Reds walk into the game with major returns of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara who had been ousted from the team due to their fitness issues. Mohamed Salah Scores Twice Against Atletico Madrid in UCL 2021-22, Liverpool Seals 3-2 Win.

However, they have also been marred with the injury of Naby Keita who has been ruled out with a hamstring complaint. He will join the doctor's table along with the likes of James Milner (hamstring) and Harvey Elliott (ankle). Diego Simeone walks into the fixture with a host of roaster issues. Antoine Griezmann and Stefan Savic have been ruled out due to suspensions. Geoffrey Kondogbia (concussion), Thomas Lemar (hamstring) and Marcos Llorente (muscle injury) are injured. So it's going to be quite a hard time for the team. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Anfield on November 4, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 2:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

