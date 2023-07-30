Liverpool will be in action against Leicester City at the Singapore National Stadium with the Reds looking to build momentum ahead of a grueling Premier League campaign. Jurgen Klopp enters another rebuild phase during his time at the club and it is a challenge he will be relishing. The old guards have are leaving the club and new fresh energy has been infused in. The lack of Champions League football will be a boon for them and the team could focus on the league and a return to Europe’s elite competition. Opponents Leicester City were relegated last season but they still enjoy a lot of fan following in Asia and they will be eager to face a top team. Liverpool versus Leicester City starts at 2:30 pm IST. Barcelona 3–0 Real Madrid: Fermin Lopez Stars As Catalan Giants Clinch Dominant Victory in Pre-Season El Clasico (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have left the club which means Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will be the premium midfield combination this term for the Reds. Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz will be key figures in the attacking third while Mo Salah on the right wing is the creator-in-chief. Virgil Van Dijk will be aiming for the Liverpool captaincy and he has an important season coming up.

Jamie Vardy has not left the Foxes but is nursing a minor injury which should keep him out of the game. Patson Daka had a lot of interest from the Premier League clubs but is likely to spend this season at Leicester City and play a key role here. Boubakary Soumare will be the shield in front of the Leicester backline and his role will be to keep their game ticking. Rasmus Højlund Reportedly Set to Join Manchester United From Atalanta For €70m Fee.

When is Liverpool vs Leicester City, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool will be going up against Leicester City in a pre-season friendly in Singapore on July 30. The game will begin at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the National Stadium in Kallang. UEFA Clears Barcelona for Champions League; Warns Investigation into Referee Payments Can Be Reopened.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Leicester City, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Liverpool vs Leicester City match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Leicester City, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be available on LFCTV Go The good news for fans in India is that they can watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. Liverpool like to take the attack to the opposition and this game will be no different. Expect them to secure an easy 3-0 win here with Mo Salah with a brace.

