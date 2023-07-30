Manchester United are moving fast in the transfer market as they look to put a fullstop to their long-term striker issue by signing Denmark striker Rasmus Højlund. The Premier League club has said to have agreed a €70m fees with add ons with the Serie A Club. This will be Manchester United's third big signing of the season after Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

Rasmus Højlund Reportedly Set to Join Manchester United

Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Atalanta 🚨🔴🇩🇰 #MUFC Package will be around €70m with add ons, clubs preparing documents in the next 24 hours. Højlund agreed 5 year deal ten days ago as he only wanted Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/MVN0ubeH7O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2023

