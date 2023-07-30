Young Fermin Lopez starred with a memorable performance as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-0 in a pre-season El Clasico in Dallas on July 30. The 20-year-old scored a goal and also registered an assist in the match where Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring for Xavi's men. Ferran Torres completed the dominating victory for his side with a goal in added time. This victory would give Barcelona a world of confidence going ahead. Rasmus Højlund Reportedly Set to Join Manchester United From Atalanta For €70m Fee.

Barcelona 3-0 Real Madrid

Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Goal Video Highlights

𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒 🔥 BARÇA 3-0 REAL MADRID ⚽ Dembélé, Fermín, Ferran pic.twitter.com/DE0bPcYqOc — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 30, 2023

