Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: A massive game between two of England’s most successful clubs - Liverpool and Manchester United - awaits the fans this evening at Anfield Stadium. Liverpool started their campaign on a bright note, winning games despite not playing well at times. But three defeats in a row in all competitions and they have dropped down to the third spot in the Premier League points table. Manager Arne Slot will feel his side cannot afford further slip-ups and it's time the defending champions played to their true potential. Opponents Manchester United have been highly inconsistent in the opening part of the campaign and given their woeful away form, this is an acid test for the squad. Liverpool versus Manchester United will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 9:00 PM IST. Premier League 2025–26: Chelsea Head Coach Enzo Maresca Handed One-Game Ban for Improper Conduct in Liverpool Win.

Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch are back available for Liverpool and the duo could start here. Hugo Ekitike will be the central striker with Dominik Szoboszlai in the playmaker role behind him. Coady Gakpo and Mo Salah are the wide attackers and have a great record against Manchester United. Alexis Mac Allister, alongside Ryan Gravenberch, will look to control the tempo of the game for the hosts in midfield.

Senne Lammens did well for Manchester United in his debut game before the international break and this will be his first real test as a keeper. Mason Mount is likely to get the nod ahead of Matheus Cunha in the attacking midfield role alongside Bryan Mbeumo. Benjamin Sesko has scored in the last two games for the club and will be keen to continue his scoring run. Premier League 2025–26 Results: Weekend of Surprises As Crystal Palace Stun Liverpool, Brighton Sink Chelsea, Brentford Beat Manchester United.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Match Details

Match Liverpool vs Manchester United Date Sunday, October 19 Time 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Anfield, Liverpool, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

A blockbuster clash is on the cards as Liverpool take on Manchester United in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, October 19. The Liverpool vs Manchester United EPL 2025-2 match is set to be played at Anfield and it will start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 matches in India. The Liverpool vs Manchester United live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Liverpool vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online ofLiverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Liverpool might not be in the best of form, but defeating Manchester United at home should not be a tough task for them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2025 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).