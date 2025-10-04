Manchester United returned to winning ways, defeating Sunderland 2-0 in the Premier League 2025-26, at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 4. The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of a 1-3 loss at the hands of Brentford, one that increased the pressure on manager Ruben Amorim following his poor start to the 2025-26 season, but some of it was relieved with this win. Mason Mount opened the scoring for Manchester United as early as the eighth minute of the match, with Bryan Mbeumo providing the assist. Benjamin Sesko then made it 2-0 in Manchester United's favour with a strike in the 31st minute. There weren't any goals in the second half of the game and Manchester United's new goalkeeper, Senne Lammen,s ended up with a clean sheet on his debut. Brentford 3-1 Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26: Benjamin Sesko Scores For First Time in EPL But Red Devils Suffer Defeat in London.

Manchester United vs Sunderland Result

