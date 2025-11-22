Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Liverpool will take on Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League 2025-26. The Reds, once unbeaten in the English Premier League for five straight matches, have witnessed a dramatic turnaround. Liverpool now languish in the eighth spot on the Premier League 2025-26 points table with six victories in 11 matches and eight points short of EPL leaders Arsenal. Liverpool enter this contest on the back of a defeat to Manchester City and Arne Slot and his men cannot afford to lose any more points if they are to keep their slender title hopes alive. Manchester City 3-0 Liverpool Premier League 2025–26: Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez, Jeremy Doku Score Goal Each As Cityzens Hand Defending Champions Thumping Loss.

Nottingham Forest too have had a struggling time in the Premier League 2025-26 thus far. The Tricky Trees have fired two managers- Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou and are rooted to the 19th spot on the Premier League 2025-26 points table, with just two victories in 11 matches. Sean Dyche and his men, however, will take some confidence from the fact that they defeated Leeds United 3-1 in their last match and they will hope to continue the good form against Liverpool. The task will be far from easy, though. Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Alexis Mac Allister’s Lone Goal Helps The Reds Beat Los Blancos At Anfield.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Date Saturday, November 22 Time 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Anfield, Liverpool, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Select (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will lock horns with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, November 22. The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool and it will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select HD TV channels. For Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. =

