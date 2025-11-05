In a contest between football heavyweights, Liverpool hosted Real Madrid at home in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26, where the home side prevailed by the barest of margins. After a goalless first half, the second half saw Liverpool strive for a goal, despite Real Madrid holding control of the ball in the field. Alexis Mac Allister came to the Reds' party and hit the winner for this side, slamming past Thibaut Courtois to score the only goal of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match at Anfield. This was Real Madrid's first loss this Champions League season. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Xabi Alonso, Emilio Butragueno, Dean Huijsen Pay Tribute to Late Diogo Jota and His Brother Andre Silva Ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match.

Liverpool Win 1-0

