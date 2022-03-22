Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal has taken a shot at FIFA, slamming the football governing body for deciding to host this year's World Cup in Qatar. FIFA has always claimed that they wanted the sport to have a more global reach. Calls for Qatar to be stripped as 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts were made after it came to light the poor working conditions of the migrant labourers, working to build the stadiums for the showpiece event. There also been claims of human rights abuses in Qatar, prompting such criticism from the football fraternity. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scripts Unique El Clasico Record As Barcelona Humble Real Madrid 4–0

The former Manchester United boss blasted FIFA in a press conference on Monday as he said, "I have already mentioned it in previous press conferences. I think it's ridiculous that the World Cup is there. We are playing in a country where FIFA says they want to develop football there. That's bull****, but it doesn't matter. It's about money, about commercial interests. That matters in FIFA. Why do you think I'm not on any committee at FIFA or UEFA with my expertise? Because I have always opposed these kinds of organisations. I can say that in Qatar later, but that won't help the world get rid of this problem."

Van Gaal is not the only one who has come out in the open, criticising FIFA for their decision to make Qatar the venue for the 2022 World Cup. Earlier, Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos too had claimed that it was a 'wrong' decision. The Netherlands team too, along with Germany, had voiced their criticism against Qatar being the hosts.

Netherlands would be making an appearance at the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia. Van Gaal's side were knocked out by Argentina in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

