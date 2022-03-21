Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang just does not seem to stop scoring right now. The striker has been in red-hot form ever since his free transfer from Arsenal to Barcelona in the winter transfer window two months ago and in the El Clasico, he showed how much of a difference he has made to the Catalan giants. The Gabonese international scored a brace and assisted one goal as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid on their own home turf in Bernabeu. And needless to say, this victory was just a timely warning to others that Barcelona are still a force to be reckoned with. Real Madrid 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2021–22 Video Highlights

Aubameyang scripted a unique record for himself with his superb performance on the night. He has become the first player in the 21st century to have three direct goal involvements on his El Clasico debut across all competitions. He first opened the scoring after being assisted by Ousmane Dembele in the 27th minute. Next up, he proceeded to set up one for Ferran Torres in the 47th and once again scored himself four minutes later. Barcelona might have remained third with the win but surely this puts a lot of pressure on Real Madrid at the top of the points table. The Los Blancos currently are nine points ahead but any more slip-ups can lead to the La Liga title race becoming interesting. Barcelona Players Erupt Into Joyous Dressing Room Celebrations After El Clasico Win Over Real Madrid (Watch Videos)

The former Arsenal captain now has scored nine goals in 11 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, ever since joining them this January. With him in such great form, the Catalan giants can hope to have a strong finish to the season, which had started off on a rocky note. Xavi's side play second-placed Sevilla on April 4 and after that, they turn to European competition by taking on Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League, four days later.

