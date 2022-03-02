Chelsea will be eager to bounce back after a painful defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the League Cup final. The Blues missed glorious chances to seal the deal at Wembley and manager Thomas Tuchel will want improvements in their FA Cup clash. Luton Town may be a small name in comparison to their famous rival but over the years, the FA Cup has had its fair share of giant killings. They have enjoyed a decent spell in the Championship and currently occupy the sixth spot. They are facing Premiership opposition for the first time in the competition and the challenge will be different. Luton Town versus Chelsea will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:45 AM IST. Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Looking to Sell the Club Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

Luke Berry, Jordain Clark, Robert Snodgrass are ruled Luke Berry, Jordain Clark, Robert Snodgraout for Luton Town while Henri Lansbury will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Elijah Adebayo is another major doubt for the match due to fitness issues. Gabriel Osho will sit back in the middle of the park and spray passes from the deep while protecting the backline. Harry Cornick and Danny Hylton will be the two strikers and need good support from midfield.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are set to make a comeback in the starting eleven for Chelsea with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz missing out. Saul has struggled for game time since joining the Blues and he will look to impress Tuchel. Jorginho is the key playmaker in this team and he is the one that makes the Blues tick. Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive penalty against Liverpool and all eyes will be on him as he starts between the sticks.

When is Luton Town vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Luton Town vs Chelsea match in FA Cup 2021-21 will be played at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton on March 03, 2022 (Thursday). The match is scheduled to start at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Luton Town vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

Luton Town vs Chelsea match will be live telecast on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of FA Cup in India and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup 2021-22 football match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Luton Town vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Luton Town vs Chelsea for its online fans in India. JioTV will provide free live streaming for its users.

Chelsea have played some good football recently and should secure an easy win against Luton Town.

