The political crisis between Russia and Ukraine has had a huge impact on the sporting side of things as well. Many governing bodies have banned Russian players and clubs from participating in several tournaments. Amid the ongoing tensions, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich – a Russian billionaire – is looking to sell the club in the coming weeks. Russia-Ukraine Crisis: FIFA, UEFA Suspend Russian Clubs and National Teams From All Competitions.

Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in June 2003 and since has transformed the Blues into a dominant force. The London side has won more trophies than any other English club under his leadership but with the rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the billionaire is looking to sell the club with bids expected to come his way this week according to reports in England. Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Involved in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks, Claims His Spokesperson.

The long-time Blues owner is under tremendous political pressure and is likely to face sanctions from the British government due to him being one of the closest advisors and friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Roman Abramovich recently released a statement saying that trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation would take the "stewardship" of the club from him indefinitely.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss recently stated that he received an offer to buy Chelsea alongside several others. ‘I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich,’ he told Blick in a recent interview.

‘Like all other oligarchs, he is also in a panic. Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly.’ Wyss added. ‘I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. As of today, we don't know the exact selling price,’ he continued.

