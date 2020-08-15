Manchester City vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online: Pep Guardiola has underwhelmed in the UEFA Champions League ever since leaving Barcelona and tonight he has yet another chance to march towards a major European honour when his Manchester City side take on Lyon. The last quarter-finals of this campaign’s Champions League feature two teams with a wide gulf in footballing class along with financial acumen. Lyon, though have knocked out Juventus in their previous round which should give them confidence ahead of the tie. Manchester City have not had the best of seasons compared to their high standards and they will be eager to turn around their fortunes in this massive competition which they are part of currently. Lionel Messi and Barcelona Register Worse Records in Humiliating 8–2 UCL 2019–20 Defeat Against Bayern Munich.

Sergio Aguero is undergoing treatment in Barcelona for a knee injury and will not be part of the squad that faces Lyon. Lazio bound David Silva starts for Manchester City with Rodri holding the base. Kevin de Bruyne will be a floater, helping the front three of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez in getting a sight of goal. Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho are not the most conventional centre-back pairing but they can get the job done for Pep Guardiola.

Youssouf Koné, Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer and Kenny Tete will all undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for Lyon. In Anthony Lopes, the French outfit have a talented goalkeeper who will likely be kept busy by Manchester City. Memphis Depay and Moussa Dembele can put the top defences in the world under pressure and this is where a makeshift defence of Pep Guardiola might struggle. Bruno Guimaraes will start just on top of his defence in order to shield the backline.

When is Manchester City vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Manchester City vs Lyon match will be played at the Jose Alvalade Football Stadium. The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will take place on August 16 (Sunday) and it will have a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live action of Manchester City vs Lyon clash will be available on Sony Sports channels. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live telecast of UEFA Champions League quarter-final match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also follow the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Manchester City vs Lyon quarter-final clash online for its fans in India. Manchester City should advance to the semis although it will not be a walk in the park for the English club considering the quality names present in Lyon squad.

