Bruno Fernandes has hinted towards an interest in moving into coaching once he has hung up his boots. The Portuguese midfielder has also revealed he wants to coach Manchester United at some stage in the future. Fernandes, 26, has changed the atmosphere at Old Trafford since his arrival at the club in January last year. United are currently second in the Premier League table and are also in the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 semi-finals where they are set to play AS Roma. Fernandes has become United’s chief creator and will want to lead the club to many titles in the years to come, starting with the Europa League title this season. Eric Bailly Signs New Contract With Manchester United, Extends Stay at Old Trafford Until 2024.

But Fernandes already has his sights on the future and wants to extend his stay at Old Trafford in a managerial capacity when his playing days are over. Asked about which club he would like to manage if he becomes a coach in the future during a Q&A session with the fans, Fernandes responded he would absolutely like to become a coach. Liverpool Set To Complete Transfer Of RB Leipzig Defender Ibrahima Konate.

"I don’t know which team I would like to manage. Of course, the biggest team if I can manage Manchester United, I will be happy. I can leave now just some words so if people see this if I’m a manager in the future, the fans can make some pressure to bring me as a coach!” Fernandes said.

"But I think I would like to be a coach in the future. I’m not sure but for what I feel for football, for the feeling I have, I think I have to continue to be inside of football because my whole life is about this. So I think, in the future, it needs to be with football too."

Fernandes also feels United can challenge for the Premier League title next season. The team has improved a lot since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived as a coach and is only getting better. “I think, honestly, the team has improved a lot since I arrived,” he said. “I feel the improvement but I think the team is improving since the coach [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] arrived. He’s trying to put his hand on the team and make it better and better,” Fernandes said.

He would hope to give United the advantage in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 when AS Roma visit Old Trafford on Sunday. United will Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday and are also set to host Liverpool on Sunday in their next Premier League match.

