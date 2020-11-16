Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is considering the possibility of moving away on loan in the January transfer window. The 23-year-old since his arrival at Old Trafford in the summer has played as a second fiddle to Spanish shot-stopper David de Gea which has seen his game time being limited to appearances in cup competitions. However, the Englishman needs to play regular football if he is to be England’s number 1 for Euro 2020. Dean Henderson Could Be Loaned Out in January To Boost Euro 2020 Chances.

According to a recent report from 90min, Dean Henderson is looking to secure a loan move in January which will allow him to gain regular playing time. It is understood that the 23-year-old might need to move to a foreign club in order to play football week in and week out and Scottish giants Celtic are a possible destination for him. Manchester United Transfer News: Mauricio Pochettino Rejected Barcelona Twice For Red Devils.

It is understood that England manager Gareth Southgate has told Dean Henderson that he needs to play regular football to have an opportunity of representing England as the first-choice goalkeeper in the European Championships. The Three Lions’ current number 1, Jordan Pickford, has been under scrutiny for his recent performances and his place is under threat.

Dean Henderson had established himself as one of the top keepers in the Premier League during his loan spell with Sheffield United but since his move to Manchester United, has found game-time hard to come by. The 23-year-old has made just three appearances this season for the Red Devils, two of which have come in the Carabao Cup.

According to the publication, Manchester United understand the situation Dean Henderson is in and want to secure a loan move for him. However, the record English Champions’ another back-up keeper Sergio Romero also wants to leave in January, which could make a loan move for the 23-year-old that much difficult.

