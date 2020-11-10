Dean Henderson, after returning to Manchester United from Sheffield United at the start of this season, has been a back-up option to David de Gea. Six months into his Red Devils career, the 23-year-old goalkeeper could be allowed to leave on a loan in January considering the upcoming European championships, which are scheduled to be played in 2021 after being postponed due to coronavirus. Manchester United Transfer News: Mauricio Pochettino Rejected Barcelona Twice For Red Devils.

According to a report from ESPN, Manchester United are considering the possibility of allowing Dean Henderson to leave on loan in January until the end of the season. Due to this, the club is delaying a decision on Sergio Romero’s future at the club as the Argentine also wants a move away from the club in the upcoming transfer window. Red Devils Consider Julian Nagelsmann As Potential Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Replacement.

Dean Henderson is playing as a backup for David de Gea and is content with his role for now but with the possibility of being a starter in Euro 2020, he could go out on loan. England manager Gareth Southgate has reportedly told the 23-year-old that he needs regular game time in order to rival Everton’s Jordan Pickford, who has come under criticism for his performances, for the number 1 spot in the national team.

The 23-year-old’s temporary move away from Old Trafford could see an increase in game-time for Sergio Romero, who has suddenly fallen out of favour at the club. The Argentine hasn’t played for Manchester United since being omitted for the Europa League semi0final clash against Sevilla last season.

Lack of playing time has seen Sergio Romero wanting to leave the club for a free transfer in January with the Argentine ready to let go of his pay-off to make it happen. The Argentine’s contract with the club ends in the summer and will be a free agent after that.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).