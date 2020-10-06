Manchester, October 6: Premier League club Manchester United have announced the signing of striker Edinson Cavani and Facundo Pellistri. While Cavani has joined the club on a one-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, Pellistri has signed a five-year contract with United, with an option to extend for a another 12 months.

"Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here. I've worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club," Cavani was quoted as saying by the club's official website. Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Red Devils Will Complete the Signing Before Deadline Day, Feels Jamie Redknapp.

🇺🇾 Another Uruguayan arrives at Old Trafford... ✍️ Welcome to #MUFC, Facundo Pellistri! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 5, 2020

Cavani, who has won the Golden Boot in both Ligue 1 and Serie A, has scored 341 goals at club level since moving to Europe in 2007, including 35 in the UEFA Champions League. The forward won six league titles with Paris Saint-Germain and, with 200 goals, is their all-time leading scorer. Internationally, Cavani won the Copa America in 2011 and has found the net 50 times in 116 appearances for Uruguay. Pellistri, on the other hand, has already featured 37 times for the Uruguayan Primera Division club's first team --Atletico Penarol.

"I am coming into a squad full of great players who I will learn from every day. Everyone knows that Manchester United is a club that gives young players an opportunity and I am ready to work hard every day to earn those chances and prove myself in England," the 18-year-old said. Manchester United are currently placed at the 16th spot in the ongoing season and are slated next to take on Newcastle United on October 17.

