Manchester United vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Two of the most iconic teams in Europe, Manchester United and AC Milan will lock horns in a competition they do not ideally want to be in – the Europa League. These two clubs have had some of the most iconic games in the race to be crowned the best in the continent and to see them play in the second string competition will be a different feeling for the fans. Manchester United head into the contest on the back of a morale-boosting win over arch-rivals Manchester City in the league but their home form is always a suspect. The Europa League represents an opportunity for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to lift a trophy as a United manager and hence expect not much squad rotation. AC Milan, like Manchester United, are second in their respective league and have been in fine form this season, setting up for a high octane clash. MUN vs MIL Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Europa League 2020-21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester United vs AC Milan Football Match.

Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of the AC Milan game owing to an ankle injury. The England winger is joined by the likes of Donny Van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and David De Gea on the sidelines. Anthony Martial was in fine form against Manchester City and is set to lead the Red Devils’ attack once again. Nemanja Matic and Fred in midfield should calm things down with Bruno Fernandes carving out chances. Manchester United Transfer News: David de Gea Could Be Sold If Asking Price is Met.

Former Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not fully fit and the football legend is not part of the travelling squad for AC Milan. Diogo Dalot, who is on loan from Manchester United at the Italian club, has been cleared to play. Rafael Leao in the attacking third may lack big-game experience but his pace and eye for goal should trouble Manchester United’s defence.

When is Manchester United vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Manchester United vs AC Milan match in the first leg of UEFA Europa League 2020-21 last 16 will be played at Old Trafford Stadium on March 11 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 11:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Manchester United vs AC Milan match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Europa League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UEL Group H match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the match live on television can watch the Manchester United vs AC Milan clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the first leg of the last 16 clash online for fans in India. Manchester United will feel confident taking on AC Milan despite the injury woes. A 2-1 win for the Red Devils looks the likely outcome.

