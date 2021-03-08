Manchester United are considering parting ways with keeper David de Gea in the summer if the rice price is met. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without his first choice goal-keeper at the moment and is set to miss him for a long time after the Spaniard travelled back to Spain for personal reasons. In the meantime, the rise of Dean Henderson has raised doubts over De Gea’s future at the club. Manchester United Beat Manchester City 2–0 in Derby To Claim Bragging Rights, Twitter Congratulates Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Men.

David de Gea is set tom miss five further games for Manchester United which will see Dean Henderson get an extended run in the team. The 23-year-old has impressed in the limited time given to him at Red Devils, keeping clean sheets in his last four outings, due to which the club feel the Englishman is ready to take over the goal-keeping duties full-time and are considering selling David de Gea, according to The Sun.

Dean Henderson had a tough time at the start of the season, seeing his game-time being limited to cup appearances and there were rumours of him wanting to leave the club for regular minutes. However, it is understood that Manchester United are not ready to let go of their academy graduate with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being a big fan of the player.

The former Sheffield United player signed a six-year deal with Manchester United last August, earning around £100,000-a-week. Meanwhile, David de Gea earns around £375,000-a-week and with the Spaniard being on the wrong side of 30, the record English champions are looking to cash-in on the goalkeeper.

It is understood that Manchester United value David de Gea at around £50 million and willing to let go of him if that price is met. Paris Saint Germain are one of the clubs interested in the Spaniard and are tipped as the favourites to sign him.

