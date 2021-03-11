Manchester United host AC Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League last 16 tie with both teams searching for their first title in four seasons. Manchester United vs AC Milan match in the Europa League round of 16 will be played at Old Trafford on March 11 (Thursday). Both teams have been plagued by injuries ahead of the important clash. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the MUN vs MIL clash should scroll down for all details. Manchester United Transfer News: David de Gea Could Be Sold If Asking Price is Met.

AC Milan have eliminated Manchester United in four of their five knockouts ties in Europe. This will be the 11th meeting between both teams in Europe but the first-ever in the Europa League. Stefano Pioli’s side have arrived at Old Trafford without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic, Mario Mandzukic and Theo Hernandez while United are also missing Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek through injuries while Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford are doubtful. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Miss Champions League Quarter-Finals for First Time in 16 Years, Fans React With Sad Memes.

MUN vs MIL, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick AC Milan custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma (MIL) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

MUN vs MIL, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Diogo Dalot (MIL) and Alessio Romagnoli (MIL) will be selected as the three defenders.

MUN vs MIL, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Daniel James (MUN), Brahim Diaz (MIL), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) and Franck Kessie (MIL) should be picked as the midfielders.

MUN vs MIL, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mason Greenwood (MUN), Rafael Leao (MIL) and Edinson Cavani (MUN) will be three forwards upfront.

MUN vs MIL, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gianluigi Donnarumma (MIL), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Diogo Dalot (MIL), Alessio Romagnoli (MIL), Daniel James (MUN), Brahim Diaz (MIL), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Franck Kessie (MIL), Mason Greenwood (MUN), Rafael Leao (MIL) and Edinson Cavani (MUN).

We will pick Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (MUN) as the captain for this dream11 team while Rafael Leao (MIL) can be made the vice-captain.

