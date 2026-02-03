One of the most anticipated London derbies of the season takes centre stage tonight, 3 February 2026, as Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. With a place at Wembley on the line, the stakes could not be higher for both clubs.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal enter the fixture with a slight advantage, having secured a 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in the first leg. However, Chelsea, under the guidance of Liam Rosenior, have shown significant resilience in recent weeks and will be confident of overturning the one-goal deficit to book their spot in the final. The match is scheduled for a late-night kick-off for viewers in India, taking place in the early hours of Wednesday. Who is Giuliana Vigile? Know All About Glamorous 23-Year-Old Female Italian Serie D Football Referee.
Arsenal vs Chelsea Match Facts
|Category
|Details
|Match
|Arsenal vs Chelsea (Carabao Cup SF, 2nd Leg)
|Date
|Tuesday, 3 February 2026 (Local) / Wednesday, 4 February (IST)
|Venue
|Emirates Stadium, London
|Kick-off Time (IST)
|01:30 AM (Wednesday)
Where to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming in India
For football fans in India, the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) follows a digital-first broadcast model. There is currently no traditional television telecast for the tournament on major networks like Star Sports or Sony Sports.
-
Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: The match will be available exclusively on FanCode. Fans can watch the game on the FanCode app (available on Android and iOS) or through their official website. FanCode typically offers a "Match Pass" for a nominal fee (usually around INR 25), allowing users to pay only for the specific game they wish to watch. Alternatively, monthly and annual passes are available for frequent viewers of the EFL Cup and other sporting events on the platform.
Where to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Telecast in India
The EFL Cup or English Carabao Cup is not available on any TV channel in India. So, Arsenal vs Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India.
Arsenal are currently enjoying a dominant run, sitting six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. However, they may be without Bukayo Saka, who reportedly picked up a knock during the warm-up of their recent league match against Leeds United. The Gunners will look to captain Martin Ødegaard and Viktor Gyökeres to maintain their offensive pressure.
Chelsea have found a vein of form under Rosenior, winning five consecutive matches since the first-leg defeat. The Blues have demonstrated an ability to score freely but have also been prone to defensive lapses. The battle between Chelsea’s Jamie Gittens and the Arsenal backline will likely be a deciding factor in whether the Blues can force the tie into extra time or penalties.
There is no "away goals" rule in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. If the aggregate score is level at the end of 90 minutes tonight, the match will proceed directly to thirty minutes of extra time, followed by a penalty shootout if required. The winner of this tie will advance to the final at Wembley Stadium, where they will face either Manchester City or Newcastle United.
