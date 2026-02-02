Al-Nassr look to close the gap at the top of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) table as they take on Al-Riyadh tonight, Monday, 2 February 2026. The fixture is a vital one for the visitors, who currently sit second in the standings, just three points behind leaders Al-Hilal. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo Not Playing in Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr SPL 2025-26 Match?

However, the match has been dominated by headlines surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite being fully fit, the Portuguese forward has reportedly been left out of the squad amidst rumours of a dispute with club management. In his absence, Al-Nassr will rely on Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca to lead the line.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 IST (18:15 local time). The encounter will take place at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Where to Watch Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming in India

Indian football fans have multiple options to watch the match across television and digital platforms:

Digital Streaming: The match will be live-streamed exclusively on FanCode. Viewers can access the game via the FanCode app or website by purchasing a Match Pass (approximately ₹25) or a monthly subscription.

Television Telecast: While digital rights remain with FanCode, the Sony Sports Network (typically Sony Sports Ten 1 or 2) continues to broadcast select marquee SPL fixtures. Fans are advised to check local listings for the confirmed linear channel.

Al-Nassr enter the game in strong form following a 3-0 victory over Al-Kholood last week. Their defensive record remains one of the best in the league, having conceded only 17 goals in 18 matches.

Al-Riyadh, conversely, find themselves in 15th position, hovering just above the relegation zone. They are currently on a difficult run, having failed to secure a win in their last 13 league outings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).