Manchester United will be eager to get back to winning way in the league when it hosts Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this evening. The team heads into the game on the back of a late heartbreak against Arsenal which ended their outside chance of winning the league. Erik Ten Haag has managed his charges well in the debut season and the team booked their place in the League Cup final by defeating Nottingham Forest in their last match. A finish in the top four is priority for Manchester United this season and it is these games that matter the most. Crystal Palace are 12th but have the tendency to take points off top teams which makes them special. Manchester United versus Crystal Palace will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 PM IST. Manchester United Issue Official Statement After Mason Greenwood Has Attempted Rape and Assault Charges Dropped.

Marcel Sabizter will be given time to settle in his new team and this means Erik Ten Hag will opt for a Fred Casemiro partnership in the middle. Anthony Martial is back but Wout Weghorst is expected to start. Marcus Rashford, one of Europe’s most potent forces at the moment, will be playing on the left with Antony on the right flank. Jadon Sancho is an option to come off the bench if the situation arises for a goal needed in the second half.

Joachim Andersen is in the match day squad but he is not likely to start against Manchester United. Chris Richards will have to be at his best in defence for the London club considering how dominant Manchester United have been this season at home. Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard in the attacking third can give Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez a run for their money.

Manchester United will face-off with Crystal Palace on Saturday, February 04, 2023. The game will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Old Trafford, Manchester. Raphael Varane, World Cup Winner With France, Announces Retirement From International Football.

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. The important match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. However, they will have to take a subscription of the OTT platform to access it. Tough game for United but they should win this with a solitary goal in the second half.

