Raphael Varane, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, has announced his retirement from international football. The Manchester United defender made 93 appearances for France and played a key role in Les Bleus reaching the FIFA World Cup 2022 where his side were beaten by Lionel Messi's Argentina. Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old wrote, "Representing our great country for a decade has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Every time I wore this very special blue jersey I felt immense pride. The duty to give it all, play my heart out and win every time we put on the field. I’ve been contemplating this for several months and deciding it’s the right time for me to retire internationally." Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Al-Nassr Women's Football Team, Wishes Them Good Luck for Remaining Games (Watch Video).

Raphael Varane Retires from International Football

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raphael Varane (@raphaelvarane)

