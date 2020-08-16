Manchester United will hope to be on course for their first trophy in three seasons when they face Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League 2019-20 semi-final on Sunday. United’s last trophy was the Europa League win in 2016-17 and they would hope they can repeat the feat this time. Their opponents Sevilla though are the most successful team in the tournament with five title wins, three of which were successive titles between 2014 and 2016. Sevilla also hold the edge on United, who are winless against their Spanish oppositions in two European meetings. Meanwhile ahead of the 2019-20 UEL semi-final encounter, take a look at some key players for the fixture. Manchester United vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2019–20 Semi-Final Live Streaming Online.

Sevilla’s only meeting with the Red Devils came in round 16 stage of Champions League 2017-18. The Spanish side drew at home and then travelled to Old Trafford and beat United 2-1 with then United manager Jose Mourinho famously quoting “Better to lose to Sevilla than Bayern Munich", who the winner would have faced in the quarter-finals. This though is the semi-final and winner next can play for a silverware with a win here. Manchester United vs Sevilla Dream11 Prediction in Europa League 2019–20.

Mason Greenwood

He is perhaps the smallest star in United’s attacking front-four. But numerous times this season, Greenwood, 18, has been the best player for the Red devils like he was against Copenhagen where he scored once, which was ruled out for off-side and struck the bar another time. Greenwood needs one goal to become United’s highest-scoring teenager in a single season. He is in form, will start and would be eager to net against Sevilla and take United to the final.

Ever Banega

The 32-year-old Argentine is Sevilla’s chief creator and has assisted in both of Sevilla’s last two wins in the competition. It was from his wonderful cross that, Luas Ocampos scored the winning goal in the quarter-final against Wolves. Banega will once again be the key for Sevilla as they aim to beat United and make it to their sixth Europa League final, in the last five of which they have gone to win the tournament.

Anthony Martial

Martial was unlucky not to score in the 1-0 win over Copenhagen in the quarters. But he earned the penalty that got the win eventually in extra-time. He was devastating with the ball at his feet but lacked the final touch. Martial has already scored 23 times this season and would love more. He has four goals from six appearances in the Europa League. He is already United’s first-choice and Martial would want to further assert that with a goal or two against Sevilla.

Lucas Ocampos

Sevilla’s highest goalscorer this season. Lucas Ocampos also scored the winning goal that secured the semi-final spot for Sevilla. His runs behind the defence with the combination of pace, power and directness is his key attribute as is his ability to find the net from distance and air.

Ocampos scored 14 times in La Liga this season – sixth highest in the league – but has only one goal in the Europa League. He will certainly be eager to add more to the tally. Ocampos will be Sevilla’s most dangerous player with his intent to bludgeon his way into the box sure to give United defenders enough headache.

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United don’t seem a put a foot wrong with Bruno Fernandes on the pitch. The Portuguese playmaker joined in January and played his first match in February. United have lost only once game since then – the recent FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea. Fernandes scored the penalty against Copenhagen that confirmed United’s progression and has already scored seven times in the competitions while also assisting four more.

