Manchester United and Sevilla face each other in the first semi-final of Europa League 2019-20 hoping to win and seal a place in the final. Sevilla beat Wolves 1-0 to reach the final four stage while United overcame Copenhagen by the same goal margin in extra-time to make it their third straight semi-final appearance across all competitions this season. They lost the first two semis but will hope they can win this and keep hopes alive for some silverware this season. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best Dream11 fantasy team for Manchester United vs Sevilla semi-final clash, should scroll down. Manchester United vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2019–20 Semi-Final Live Streaming Online.

Sevilla and United both a have a full-strength squad at their disposal with no injury worries. United though are expected to make some changes with Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof to start ahead of Fred and Eric Bailey. Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui though could go with the same team that started and won against Wolves in the previous round.

Manchester United vs Sevilla, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper – Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero (MUN) should be picked the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Manchester United vs Sevilla, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team: Defenders – Sergio Reguilon (SEV), Jesus Navas (SEV) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) should be selected as the three defenders for this team.

Manchester United vs Sevilla, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team: Midfielders – Lucas Ocampos (SEV), Bruno Fernandes (MUUN), Paul Pogba (MUN), Ever Banega (SEV) and Fred (MUN) will form the five-man midfield.

Manchester United vs Sevilla, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team: Forwards –Anthony Martial (MUN) and Suso (SEV) will lead the two-man forward line.

Bruno Fernandes (MUN) should be made the first-choice captain for this fantasy side while Anthony Martial (MUN) or Lucas Ocampos can be appointed the second-choice captain for this team.

