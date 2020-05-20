Mauricio Pochettino Backed for Manchester United Job in the Future by England Defender Danny Rose

Mauricio Pochettino (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino has been without a club since he was sacked in November last year by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Argentine’s is still a wanted man after his departure as he has been frequently linked with European giants such as Real Madrid and Manchester United. England defender Danny Rose, who played under the Argentine at Spurs, believes that it is just a matter of time before Pochettino manages United. Manchester United in Pole Position to Sign Harry Kane, Striker Prefers Red Devils Switch Over Tottenham Hotspur Rebuild.

During a recent interview with The Lockdown Tactics, Rose was asked if he thinks Pochettino would manage a top club in the future to which he replied ‘without a doubt, without a doubt.’ When asked further on where he thinks the Argentine would end up, Rose said ‘eventually, [Manchester] United.’ Dele Alli, Tottenham Star, Survives 'Horrible' Knifepoint Burglary.

Danny Rose was one of the important players under Pochettino during his early years at the club but fell out of favour, towards the end of his tenure and was eventually sent out on loan to Newcastle United by new manage Jose Mourinho in January.

Mauricio Pochettino is regarded as one of the best managers in the world after his work at Tottenham Hotspur and several big clubs are interested in acquiring his services. The Argentine led Spurs to their first-ever Champions League final, but after a difficult start to the current Premier League campaign was let go by the club.

According to recent reports, Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the managerial job at Newcastle United after their reported £300 million takeover as 'TheMagpies' look to follow the same success strategy of Manchester City and Liverpool and establish themselves as one of the forces to be reckoned with in the Premier League.