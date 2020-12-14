Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will square off against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 28. The match will be held at GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa behind closed doors. MCFC is at the top of the point table with 12 points in which they have won four games in a row and have only lost one game till now. On the other hand, JFC is at the 7th spot with 6 points and they managed a draw against SC East Bengal in their last game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for MCFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

MCFC is featuring in its seventh season, while Jamshedpur FC is playing its fourth ISL season. If we speak of overall ISL record for JFC, it has registered 18 wins from 59 matches at a success rate of 34 per cent. On the other hand, MCFC has won 42 games from 105 matches at a success rate of 40 per cent. JFC has a competitive edge over MCFC with 3 wins against Mumbai from 6 games in ISL 2019-20 while one game ended in a draw.

MCFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper –Amrinder Singh (MCFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

MCFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defender – Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Peter Hartley (JFC) and Stephen Eze (JFC) must be your defenders.

MCFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Hernan Santana (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Jackichand Singh (JFC) and Aitor Monroy (JFC) must be your midfielders.

MCFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Adam le Fondre (MCFC) and Nerijus Valskis (JFC) must be your forwards.

MCFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Hernan Santana (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Jackichand Singh (JFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC).

Nerijus Valskis (JFC) should be elected as captain for MCFC vs JFC ISL 2020 Dream11 team. While Adam le Fondre (MCFC) can be chosen as vice-captain for your fantasy team.

