Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to face Sporting Club Delhi tonight at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in a high-stakes encounter that could decide the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 title. The match, scheduled for Thursday, 21 May, takes place on a dramatic final day of a truncated league season where five clubs remain mathematically in the hunt for the crown. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Sergio Lobera's side currently sit second in the standings with 23 points, level with arch-rivals East Bengal FC but trailing them by a five-goal deficit in goal difference. The Mariners must secure a victory against eleventh-placed Sporting Club Delhi and heavily outscore their rivals to stand a chance of lifting a historic third consecutive ISL title.

Where To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Prasar Bharati Tells Delhi HC It is Not Responsible for FIFA World Cup 2026 Rights.

Match Fact

Match Metric Details Fixture Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sporting Club Delhi Tournament Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 (Final Matchday) Date & Time Thursday, 21 May 2026 at 19:30 IST Venue Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata Live Stream FanCode (App & Website - Free Access) TV Broadcast Sony Sports Network

If frontrunners East Bengal win their concurrent match against Inter Kashi, Mohun Bagan will need an exceptionally large victory margin over Sporting Club Delhi to overturn East Bengal’s current superior goal difference (+18 compared to Bagan's +13). However, if East Bengal drop points, any victory for Mohun Bagan tonight will guarantee them the championship shield.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).