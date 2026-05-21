East Bengal FC have the opportunity to end a 22-year national title drought when they face Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Thursday, 21 May. The highly anticipated fixture is part of a dramatic final day in the truncated 2025–26 Indian Super League (ISL) season, where five clubs remain mathematically in contention for the league shield. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Óscar Bruzón's side currently sit at the top of the table, level on points with arch-rivals Mohun Bagan SG but holding a crucial five-goal cushion. A victory tonight will secure East Bengal their first top-flight league title since winning the National Football League in 2004.

Where To Watch Inter Kashi vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Prasar Bharati Tells Delhi HC It is Not Responsible for FIFA World Cup 2026 Rights.

Match Fact

Match Element Details Fixture Inter Kashi vs East Bengal FC Date Thursday, 21 May 2026 Kick-off Time 19:30 IST Venue Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata Current Standings East Bengal (1st - 23 points, +18 GD) Stream/TV (IND) FanCode / Sony Sports Network

Match Preview

East Bengal enter the game as distinct favourites following their hard-fought 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan in the recent Kolkata Derby. While a win almost certainly seals the crown, dropping points could allow Mohun Bagan, Punjab FC, or Mumbai City FC to snatch the trophy at the final whistle.

Inter Kashi, managed by Abhijit Mondal, are playing on their home ground in Kolkata and will be motivated to act as spoilers despite being out of the championship running.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IndSuperLeague). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).