The 2022 summer transfer window is underway and teams are once again splashing the cash on superstar players in order to strengthen their squads. The Premier League is one of the richest footballing leagues in the world and clubs from England have spent big during this transfer window as well. The likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool have all secured big-name signings. Transfer Window 2022: From Robert Lewandowski to Lisandro Martinez, Seven Completed Moves So Far.

Defending champions Manchester City have been busy in the transfer window as despite some departures, they have likely strengthened their team with new arrivals. The same can be said for Liverpool and Chelsea who have added some star power to their squad. Meanwhile, Manchester United have landed a top defender but are still pursuing other top targets. Let's take a look at the five most expensive Premier League transfers so far.

Darwin Nunez to Liverpool - €100 million

Liverpool have always been smart with their spending as they try and get top players for a reasonable price. However, this time it was different as the Reds spared no expense in landing Darwin Nunez from Benfica. The 23-year-old Uruguayan forward is touted to be the next big prospect in the sport and will have huge expectations from him.

Erling Haaland to Manchester City - €75 million

Manchester City have always been one of the biggest spenders in world football and the 2022 summer transfer window was no different. The Mancunian outfit wanted Erling Haaland and were able to bring him to Etihad despite facing competition from several others. The Norwegian international has been one of the best strikers in the world.

Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur - €70 million

Spurs have been active in the transfer window after securing Champions League football. Richarlison has been a top target for Antonio Conte this season and the North London side managed to land the Brazil winger, for a massive price. The 25-year-old led Everton to safety last season.

Raheem Sterling to Chelsea - €56 million

This was a deal that suited both parties and Raheem Sterling was in need of regular game time while Chelsea hoped to strengthen their attack after the departure of Romelu Lukaku. The England international spent seven years at Man City but has now moved to one of their major competitors in hopes of leading the Blues to Premier League glory.

Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United - €55 million

Manchester United are aiming to strengthen their squad and new manager Erik ten Hag has brought the Argentine along with him from Ajax. Lisandro Martinez shined under the Dutchman in the Netherlands and will be hoping to do the same in England. However, he may not be the only former Ten Hag player to arrive at Old Trafford as there are talks ongoing with Barcelona star Frenkie de Dong.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2022 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).