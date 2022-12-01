Mumbai City FC will face FC Goa in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on December 1, 2022 (Thursday) as Mumbai City FC eye to continue their stay at the top of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: East Bengal Move to Eighth Spot With Victory Over Jamshedpur FC

After having an inconsistent start, Mumbai City got back into momentum and now they sit at the top of the table and yet to lose a game in this season. They have won five out of the eight games they played and took away the lead from Hyderabad FC. They have displayed some great football thanks to the form of Lallinzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart and Ahmed Jahouh. They will surely not want to slip up in a home game and continue their stay at the top of the table. FC Goa, on the other hand, had a lackluster show against Bengaluru FC and are coming out of a damaging victory. Despite Noah Sadaoui’s goalscoring form, it will be a tough challenge for them to stop the inform Mumbai City FC. ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC Players Pay Tribute to Late Raaj Kumar, a Passionate Fan of Marina Machans Ahead of Match Against Mumbai City

When Is Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on December 1, 2022 (Thursday). The MCFC vs FCG game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Mumbai CIty FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2022 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).