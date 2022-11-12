Chennayin FC players paid tribute to Raaj Kumar, a passionate fan of the Marina Machans who lost his life due to a heart attack. Wearing a shirt with Raaj Kumar's name, CFC players kneel down and paid homage during the warm up ahead of the match against Mumbai City FC. The official Twitter handle of the Indian Super League shared a video of the same and captioned it, “Forever with us.”

See Indian Super League’s Twitter Post:

“Forever with us.”@ChennaiyinFC players pay a tribute to Raaj Kumar, a passionate fan of the Marina Machans who unfortunately lost his life due to a heart attack. Our condolences go out to his family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wUdK2FjpNN — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 12, 2022

